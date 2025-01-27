April 2020 Epoch Time Wuhan Fort Detrick USAMRIID SARS-CoV2

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )





The biggest issue I've learned over my 40-year career, it's not really fighting the viruses and learning how to treat the viruses. It's fighting a system that is determined to cover up and persecute anyone who reveals the truth behind.

We've done this kind of work for now 40 years for me, the sequence analysis and comparison of the virus of the SARS2 COVID-19 apparently has genes that come from other humans and other species, including some envelope, the GP41 from HIV.

I graduated from the University of Virginia in 1980. My first job was to go to the National Cancer Institute, which was housed at Fort Detrick, Maryland, the same place that houses the USAMRIID, US Army Research Institute on Infectious Disease, the biosafety level four facility, equivalent of the Wuhan facility. And so at these facilities, it's where investigators, who I went in there myself, you can see the breakdowns in safety, and it's everywhere. That's why I have no doubt the Chinese biosafety level four was just as lacking in safety, in rigor, you can argue that they don't care.





Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/15/2020





1st documentary movie on the origin of CCP virus, Tracking Down the Origin of the Wuhan Coronavirus:

https://youtu.be/Le_rfTdayLs?si=iQD23q7j8NjM834d





Fort Detrick, Ebola, Cures: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/fort-detrick-ebola-cures