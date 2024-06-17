JD Vance for VP, Plus Idaho Farmers Under Attack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Veepstakes is heating up and there are some really bad names on Donald Trump’s shortlist. Thankfully, a couple are pretty good and one of those happens to be one of the favorites, Senator JD Vance.
On today’s episode of the JD Rucker Show, he discussed the VP options before diving into the massive challenges Idaho farmers are facing from a tyrannical government.