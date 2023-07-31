1 IN 27 WOMEN WHO TOOK 3 MRNA SHOTS HAVE MYOCARDITIS - HEART LESIONS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SWISS STUDY CONFIRMS THE WORST FOR MRNA RECIPIENTS
SWISS STUDY (Translate from French) - https://nouveau-monde.ca/incidence-non-negligeable-des-myocardites-apres-3e-dose-de-vax-anti-covid-19/
Dr JOHN CAMPBELL VIDEOS -
2021 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pr9yG7CMbY
July 26, 2023 (One in 35 myocardial injury) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cd_RTf_ForA
Mirrored - Remarque88