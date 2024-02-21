TRIGGERED · | · Donald Trump Jr with Darren Beattie [excerpt]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TRIGGERED · | · The “official” J6 pipe bomb story never made any sense. And with what we just learned, it’s simply flat-out impossible. We get into some real talk about the DEI regime. Can technological progress countervail diversity incompetence? Darren Beattie explains.
@DarrenJBeattie explains
@DonaldJTrumpJr
https://x.com/DarrenJBeattie/status/1759976390240149981?s=20