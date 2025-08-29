BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Great Awakening of UK Patriots | News Behind the News
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 2 weeks ago

In this eye-opening report from August 2025, Sean Morgan uncovers the escalating loss of freedoms in the UK, highlighting egregious government overreach through police actions that suppress free speech, self-defense, and national pride. Drawing from raw eyewitness videos and posts on X (formerly Twitter), we expose cases like a young man arrested for saying "I like bacon," a Christian preacher interrogated for causing "anxiety," a 12-year-old girl detained for defending herself, elderly women manhandled by dozens of officers, door-to-door raids for online posts, and a two-year sentence for waving an England flag.


This video reveals a pattern of two-tier policing and erosion of rights amid immigration tensions and protests in cities like London, Manchester, and Birmingham. Discover how subjective complaints now override fundamental liberties, creating a climate where citizens feel like second-class in their own land.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


Get The Sean Morgan Report at

 https://SeanMorganReport.Substack.com

Keywords
police statefree speech suppressiongovernment overreachuk freedom lossarrested for speechself-de
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy