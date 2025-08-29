The Great Awakening of UK Patriots | News Behind the News

In this eye-opening report from August 2025, Sean Morgan uncovers the escalating loss of freedoms in the UK, highlighting egregious government overreach through police actions that suppress free speech, self-defense, and national pride. Drawing from raw eyewitness videos and posts on X (formerly Twitter), we expose cases like a young man arrested for saying "I like bacon," a Christian preacher interrogated for causing "anxiety," a 12-year-old girl detained for defending herself, elderly women manhandled by dozens of officers, door-to-door raids for online posts, and a two-year sentence for waving an England flag.





This video reveals a pattern of two-tier policing and erosion of rights amid immigration tensions and protests in cities like London, Manchester, and Birmingham. Discover how subjective complaints now override fundamental liberties, creating a climate where citizens feel like second-class in their own land.





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





Get The Sean Morgan Report at

https://SeanMorganReport.Substack.com