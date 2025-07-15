🚨Jihadists, Druze Militias, and Israeli Invaders: What the hell is happening in Syria​ - p2

🚨Jihadists, Druze Militias, and Israeli Invaders: What the hell is happening in Syria​

Syria's southern Al-Suweida province is descending into chaos as tribal clashes spiral into a deadly conflict involving jihadists and Israeli forces. Hundreds are reported killed or wounded.

‼️Violence ignited after militants from local Arab tribes brutalized a young Druze man on the Damascus-Al-Suweida highway. This triggered retaliatory attacks, escalating into widespread shootings.

The Players & The Game:

🔴Arab Tribes: Primarily nomadic groups from southern Syria, with historical tensions against the Druze. They're now leveraged by Julani's gangs to destabilize Druze areas.

🔴HTS Jihadists: Seizing the opportunity, HTS forces blitzed into key Druze villages yesterday. They deployed tanks, MLRS, and artillery, launching raids involving killings, kidnappings, and looting – mirroring tactics used against Alawites in Latakia.

Key Detail: HTS ordered fighters not to film atrocities, aiming to destroy evidence of their crimes.

🔴The Druze: Deeply divided. Some sheikhs urge non-resistance to HTS, while others, notably spiritual leader Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, demand resistance "by all possible means." A faction appealed directly to Israel for aid.

🔴Israel: Quickly seized the Druze card. Defense Minister Yisrael Katz pledged to "prevent harm" to Syrian Druze. The Israeli Air Force struck HTS columns and equipment, though impact remains limited so far.

Unable to retaliate effectively against Israel, HTS intensifies brutality against Druze villages, branding them "Israeli allies."

The Underlying Fault Line:

🔴Syrian Druze share deep blood ties with Israeli Druze, especially since Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights. Even under Assad, cross-border marriages and migration were permitted.

🔴This fuels longstanding suspicion among Arab tribes and local Sunnis, who accuse the Druze of collaboration and desiring Israeli control.