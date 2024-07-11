Brighteon Broadcast News, July 11, 2024 – Democrat lawmakers declare their intention to OVERTHROW the United States of America with the votes of MILLIONS of illegals

- SAVE Act passes in House, to prohibit illegals from voting in federal elections. (0:03)

- 198 Democrats should be indicted for conspiracy to carry out election fraud. (4:55)

- Democrats are now replacing black voters with illegal immigrants. (15:17)

- Israeli PM Netanyahu's goals for Greater Israel by pushing the USA into war with Iran. (26:34)

- Obama betrayed America and gave Iran military technology and money for nuclear weapons. (32:06)

- Trump's policies may be strongly influenced by Israel-linked donors. (46:20)

- US politics, immigration, and election integrity with Ann Vandersteel. (1:03:42)

- States regaining sovereignty, Supreme Court decisions, and potential for Texas to reassert its Republic status. (1:12:44)

- Censorship related to President Trump's legal cases. (1:24:06)

- UN and NGOs' role in immigration and human trafficking in Panama. (1:29:28)

- Economic sanctions, #BRICS membership, and debt forgiveness. (1:44:23)

- Government #corruption, economic collapse, and the impact on public servants and their pensions. (1:47:28)

- EPA and FDA actions harming US farms and food production. (1:54:20)





