Freedom Under Fire - Exposing The Threats To Western Countries ( Veteran Jeff Evely ) | Maverick News

Join us for an in-depth interview with Jeff Evely of Veterans 4 Freedom on Maverick News, where we delve into the critical issue of threats to our democracy and freedom. Jeff shares his unique perspective, identifying what these threats are, where they originate, and how we can recognize them in our daily lives.





In this compelling discussion, we explore:

The subtle and overt dangers eroding democratic values

The sources of these threats, both domestic and international

Practical strategies for individuals to identify and counteract these challenges





Jeff Evely, a military veteran, brings his firsthand experience and insights from the front lines of freedom advocacy. Whether you're concerned about political, social, or economic freedoms, this interview sheds light on the complexities of maintaining democracy in modern times.





Don't miss this opportunity to understand the landscape of threats we face today. Subscribe for more from Maverick News, where we champion free speech and free media.





