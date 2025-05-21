🧠 The Brain’s Role in Chronic Pain 😣➡️🛑

🤯 What if your pain isn’t just physical… but neurological?





😲🙏 Many believe chronic pain starts in the body — but science says otherwise. 🚨





👨🤝Dan Buglio, author of Pain Free You: Teach Your Brain to End Your Pain, uncovers a powerful truth🔥





🎶 http://tinyurl.com/3hubhs9a





⚡ Pain is your brain’s alarm system — and sometimes, that alarm gets stuck.





🧑He explains that when your brain perceives danger, it can trigger pain signals even if nothing is physically wrong.🧯





😲 Most chronic pain? It's actually a mistake made by the brain.





😎 Ready to rethink everything you thought you knew about pain?





🎤 Tap the link in our bio or description above to listen now! 👆📎