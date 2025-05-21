BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🧠 The Brain’s Role in Chronic Pain 😣➡️🛑
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius Podcast
188 followers
26 views • 3 months ago

🤯 What if your pain isn’t just physical… but neurological?


😲🙏 Many believe chronic pain starts in the body — but science says otherwise. 🚨


 👨🤝Dan Buglio, author of Pain Free You: Teach Your Brain to End Your Pain, uncovers a powerful truth🔥


🎶 http://tinyurl.com/3hubhs9a


⚡ Pain is your brain’s alarm system — and sometimes, that alarm gets stuck.


 🧑He explains that when your brain perceives danger, it can trigger pain signals even if nothing is physically wrong.🧯


😲 Most chronic pain? It's actually a mistake made by the brain.


😎 Ready to rethink everything you thought you knew about pain?


🎤 Tap the link in our bio or description above to listen now! 👆📎

chronic painpain managementmind body connection
