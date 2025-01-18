BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
💥 Ukrainian sources report damage to the Louvre business center in Kiev - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
65 views • 8 months ago

💥 Ukrainian sources report damage to the Louvre business center in Kiev. 

Damage to the metro station and the McDonald's located next to it is also visible. The station is closed for entry and exit.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces claim the damage is from fragments of downed ballistic missiles. 

Adding: 

The actions of Ukraine, which stopped the transit of Russian gas, and the United States, which imposed sanctions against oil and gas companies from the Russian Federation, threaten Europe with a new energy crisis.

In this regard, Hungary and Serbia will ensure the security of the Turkish Stream, said Hungarian Prime Minister Orban. 

Also:  German Foreign Minister Baerbock left a government meeting after Chancellor Scholz refused to provide assistance to Kyiv, - Bild publishes photos from the event

Earlier, it was reported that the German Chancellor was blocking a 3 billion euro aid package for Ukraine.

And:  The Georgian Defense Ministry announced that the country will host Georgia-NATO exercises this year.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
