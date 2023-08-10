Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 10, 2023 - Did Joe Biden just declare a SECRET CLIMATE EMERGENCY and invoke military rule?

0:00 Intro

5:57 Electric Vehicles

16:36 CLIMATE EMERGENCY

52:40 Self Identification





- "Electric vehicle" is a misleading name - they are "battery-operated cars" and trucks

- Very few Americans actually want to buy EVs, so the government has to subsidize them

- Cobalt minerals for EV batteries come from the DRC, where "slave labor" children work in dirty, dangerous mines

- Joe Biden tells reporter he already declared a #climate emergency - did he spill the secret?

- Biden also says he invoked the military to help with climate policy enforcement

- Biden says $368 BILLION was just approved for a "climate control facility"

- NO ONE in the media has reported on this "climate control facility"

- Is he referring to a secret climate #relocation program? Lockdown facilities? New FEMA camps?

- Mom claims her son is a CAT and takes him to the vet, then says it's "discrimination" that the vet won't treat her (human) son

- VAERS data shows that 676,000 Americans have already been killed after taking #covid #vaccines

- More Americans have been killed by covid vaccines than Ukrainians and Russians killed in the war

- Republicans release bank records showing the #Biden crime family received $20 million in bribes





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/