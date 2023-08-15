‘DID NOTHING WRONG’: White House defends Biden against allegations in Hunter business dealings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich presses White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Hunter Biden investigation, the special counsel appointment and the historic ransom payment to Iran. #foxnews
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html