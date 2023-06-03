Elon Comes up HERO for Free Speech -- Leftist Termites Squashed in Process

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk proves himself a defender of free speech, not only allowing "what is a woman" to be shared and stream on Twitter, overriding his trust and safety department, the leftist termites remaining in Twitter's woodwork, but pins, "what is a woman?" To his personal Twitter page. It is nice to see free speech have at least one victory.#ElonMusk #Twitter #whatisawoman #mattwalsh #dailywire #freespeech
