Elon Comes up HERO for Free Speech -- Leftist Termites Squashed in Process
Recharge Freedom
345 followers
37 views • 06/03/2023

Elon Musk proves himself a defender of free speech, not only allowing "what is a woman" to be shared and stream on Twitter, overriding his trust and safety department, the leftist termites remaining in Twitter's woodwork, but pins, "what is a woman?" To his personal Twitter page. It is nice to see free speech have at least one victory.#ElonMusk #Twitter #whatisawoman #mattwalsh #dailywire #freespeech


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

censorshipbill of rightsfirst amendmentelon muskjordan petersonfree-speechdaily wiretermitematt walshwhat is a womantwitter headquarterstrust and safetyelon musk what is a womanjeremy boringtrust and safety resignationtwitter resignationpinned tweetelon musk pinned tweetfree speech battleleft a suppression
