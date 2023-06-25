BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FULL SHOW-Fauci Fear Porn, More Variants & Trump Taking Credit
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
253 views • 06/25/2023

Dr. Jane Ruby


June 23, 2023


Fauci continues fear porn to push more dangerous injections & “treatments,” lockdowns & mandates. FDA & CDC are warning about new flu strains/variants to generate fear. Dangerous and unproven mRNA injections & technology resulted in illnesses, compromised immune systems & deaths. Trump continues to support the “vaccines” and brags about subverting safety protocols, while refusing to address questions about his support of this dangerous technology & the adverse outcomes.


Anthony Fauci, Covid vaccine, Vaccine adverse reactions, Omicron vaccine, XBB variant, mRNA treatments, natural immunity, Trump quote on vaccine, Vaccine trials, Vaccine studies covid


PLEASE SUPPORT ME THROUGH MY SPONSORS TO KEEP THE SHOW GOING (Thanks!)


MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)

GOLDCO: https://link.goldco.com/djr (Get up to $10K in FREE Silver with your qualified account!)

Shedding Relief: https://www.airwaterhealing.com/ (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)

The Tower Garden: https://drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca

Fall Asleep Fast and Stay Asleep: https://www.sleepbreakthrough.com/ruby

Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)

CardioMiracle: https://mypowerheart.com/

Patriot Mobile: https://www.patriotmobile.com/ruby/


GET YOUR DR. JANE MERCH

https://drjanemerch.creator-spring.com/


Solar Flashlights: https://amzn.to/40jfJfZ

Solar Oven: https://amzn.to/3LPoafp

Solar Powered Generator: https://amzn.to/42l0TYe

Propane Generator: https://amzn.to/3FxguKL

Rechargable Batteries: https://amzn.to/42jQ20P

Solar Battery Charger: https://amzn.to/42o0MeM

Food Dehydrator: https://amzn.to/3Ly6FA6

Emergency Survival Food (non-GMO): https://amzn.to/3lfOYdS

Zeolite Full Body Detox: https://amzn.to/3JoHsp3

Water Filtration: https://amzn.to/40ePSpJ

Water Purification: https://amzn.to/3yPvYWK

Swiss Army Knife: https://amzn.to/3TxxRAL

Multitool: https://amzn.to/3ll9xW4

Home First Aid Kit: https://amzn.to/3YWjjM3

Emergency Medical Kit: https://amzn.to/3YS5cax

Heirloom Seeds (Non-GMO): https://amzn.to/3Z2G94B

Faraday Pouches: https://amzn.to/3yJn0KB

Portable Toilet: https://amzn.to/3JOv0jC

Night Vision: https://amzn.to/3JqE6BN

Personal Protection Device: https://amzn.to/3ZO5Ebf

Safety Shelter: https://amzn.to/3yFvaDC

Two-Way Radio: https://amzn.to/3Jp5H6w

EMF Detector: https://amzn.to/40R2F2c

Camp Stove: https://amzn.to/3TrVdYt

Solar/Crank Radio: https://amzn.to/40iOKkM

The Bible: https://amzn.to/3z6fxWd

Cordage: https://amzn.to/3yKuaOy

Nebulizer: https://amzn.to/3LA0I5G


BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS

***Business Inquiries: [email protected]


Protect Dr. Jane’s Freedom of Speech: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane


My direct mail address for checks to my legal defense fund:

Dr. Jane Ruby

4371 Northlake Blvd, #188

Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410


SUPPORT ME DIRECTLY AT

Venmo: Jane-ruby

https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby


DR. JANE RUBY SOCIAL MEDIA SITES


Please hit the follow or subscribe button on any of my Social Media listed.


Website: https://drjaneruby.com


Banned.Video: https://banned.video/channel/the-dr-jane-ruby-show

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/therealdrjane/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/therealdrjane

DailyMotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RealDrJaneRuby

Gab: https://gab.com/drjaneruby

Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/drjaneruby

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realdrjaneruby

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby

Minds: https://www.minds.com/therealdrjane/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drjaneruby

Parler: https://parler.com/TheRealDrJane

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/therealdrjane/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/RealDrJaneRuby/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby

Telegram: https://t.me/s/DrJaneRuby

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DrJaneRuby

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealDrJaneRuby

UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@therealdrjane

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drjaneruby


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2w0jd8-fauci-fear-porn-more-variants-and-mrna-injections-trump-taking-credit.html

Keywords
trumpfdacdcimmunityfearadverse effectsvaccinedeathsmandatesillnessvaxshotinoculationtreatmentsinjectionlockdownsdr faucitony faucimrnavariantsdr jane rubydr rubydr janenew strainssafety protocols
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy