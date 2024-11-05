1000% Proof that Jesus is the Messiah (Psam 22 Deep Dive)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are many prophecies of Jesus in the bible, but none come to the forefront like the famous Psalm 22. Written about 1,000 years before the birth of Christ, and quoted by Him during His final moments, this short psalm reveals to us a profound truth: Jesus of Nazareth was the Messiah predicted for thousands of years. In this in-depth presentation you will see just how accurate and prophetic this psalm is, and why it stands as absolute proof of who Jesus is.
00:00 - Introduction
06:58 - Important Context
17:19 - Verse by Verse Breakdown
1:29:28 - CHALLENGE 1: Psalm 22 is About the Past
1:34:27 - CHALLENGE 2: Psalm 22 is Not Prophetic
1:52:52 - CHALLENGE 3: Verse 16 is Not About Crucifixion
2:36:28 - CHALLENGE 4: Jesus' Story was Fabricated
2:56:34 - Final Thoughts