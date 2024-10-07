❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week September 30 – October 6, 2024

▪️Russian troops continued to strike on identified enemy targets over the past week. In the Mykolaiv region, an echelon carrying ammunition for artillery pieces and mortars in Kazanka came under fire.

▪️In Odessa region, a drone raid hit a ferry terminal in Izmail district. The facility was used for the transit of cargo to Romania. The crossing was closed for more than 12 hours.

▪️In Sumy region, Russian troops launched strikes on the enemy's critical infrastructure. During the raids, power facilities in the Shostka and Sumy districts were knocked out of operation, resulting in prolonged blackouts.

▪️Ukrainian units conducted a massive drone raid on the Voronezh region in the middle of the week. The target was military airfields in the region. The air defense forces shot down all UAVs, no casualties.

▪️The next day, Ukrainian units again attacked the region with drones. Most of them were shot down, but a few managed to hit the territory of the Anninsky oil depot.

▪️At the same time, Ukrainian security services continued to carry out terrorist attacks. The head of the Zaporizhzhia NPP authorization service was killed in Enerhodar.

▪️In Kursk region, a Russian armored group conducted a successful attack south of the Plekhovo-Borki line in the Sudzhansky district. To the north, the Russian Armed Forces regained control of positions near Kauchuk and Kromskie Byki.

▪️In the Glushkovsky district, Russian troops consistently occupied previously lost positions. The enemy has been pushed back south of Veseloe, and fighting is taking place to the east within the borders of Medvezh'e.

