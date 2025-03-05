The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Start Your Day Jesus Style!

After watching the president's speech last night Warriors Of Light, I asked God are we really that divided? Can the Nation and world heal from this division and function in peach? He holds the answer Warriors Of Light. Trust and obey and watch the miracles take place. Let's Rock!





Today's Playlist

Leaderdogs For The Blind

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/4kmIUcZ

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/41qqFLh

Ken Tamplin - Dancing On A Volcano

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/4iobnNV

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/43ks3Bt

YOU ARE NOT MADE TO BE AVERAGE | Tim Tebow Inspirational Message

The Daily Post @TheDailyPost1805

https://www.youtube.com/@TheDailyPost1805

Daniel Amos - Horrendous Disc

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3Un5N4W

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/41FCtKR

(Rob Halford &) Fight - Immortal Sin

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3XszL92

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/4hf7CsV

LoveWar - You Are Not Alone

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3F1ZsqL

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/4knoocj

President Trump's speech to Congress: Highlights

FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth @fox4news

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3F35M0V

Stryper - Calling On You

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3YDnMFw

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3XtvemV

D.O.G. (Disciples Of God) - No One Rides For Free

RoxxRecordsTube @RoxxRecordsTube

https://www.youtube.com/@RoxxRecordsTube

Deliverance - Weapons Of Our Warfare

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3Ygr0zR

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4ksx9C4





Hot Ticket Alert!

See Disciple Live in Jacksonville and beyond!

https://tinyurl.com/DiscipleLiveBeyond





Support the show & Get the tunes that you hear on the show and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble, comment and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".





The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

4 Hours of Rock and Inspiration for your soul

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

http://www.USSportsRadio.net