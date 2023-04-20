BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Miles Guo: Phoenix TV dare not mention the New Federal State of China, HCN, Himalaya Exchange, G|Clubs and GETTR
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
14 views • 04/20/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2ew5k1b230

04/19/2023 【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】. Miles Guo: Phoenix TV dare not mention the New Federal State of China, HCN, Himalaya Exchange, G|Clubs and GETTR because once they mention these things, more Chinese people will understand the New Federal State of China, and more people will join the Whistleblowers’ Movement. Phoenix TV's rumors against us have definitely backfired. Therefore, all our programs and Farms of the New Federal State of China should vigorously analyze this show by Phoenix TV. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/19/2023 【419事件六周年】郭文贵先生：凤凰卫视不敢提新中国联邦、喜币、喜联储、G|club、盖特。因为他们一旦提到这些东西，那更多的中国人就会了解新中国联邦，更多的人就会加入爆料革命。凤凰卫视的造谣对我们绝对是逆增上缘，所有新中国联邦的节目和农场都要大力分析凤凰卫视这个视频。 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
