The Electing Grace Of God & Why It Matters

In this episode, we'll take a look at the major passages of Scripture in their contexts to look at the sovereignty of God in salvation and just how He brings to life dead sinners and conforms them to the image of Jesus Christ for His glory and our good.

Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires Help support the channel: CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1

