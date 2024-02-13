‘Just a cackling lightweight’: ‘Nitwit’ Kamala Harris signals she’s ready to take over from Biden

US President Joe Biden’s “nitwit” VP Kamala Harris has put her hand up again today to say she was ready to take over, according to Sky News host Andrew Bolt. “America faces a real crisis of leadership,” he said. “There’s president Joe Biden, whose own appointed special counsel said last week he was too forgetful now to face even trial for illegally storing top-secret documents in his garage. “But then the person who is supposed to fill in for him if he’s incapable is his nit-wit Vice President, Kamala Harris. “Who has just put up her hand again to say, ‘oh yes, I’m ready to take over from Biden’ when everyone knows she’s just a cackling lightweight.”







