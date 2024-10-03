BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SN1435: Modifying the West, Silent Admittance & Global Governance ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
9 views • 7 months ago

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v5hb8lx-sn1435-modifying-the-west-silent-admittance-and-global-governance-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/10/04/sn1435-modifying-the-west-silent-admittance-global-governance/]


We truly are seeing a convergence of chaos in this week’s transmission. Everything going on makes the covid section of the transmission look tame, and that says a lot. That also demonstrates the dangers of the times we find ourselves in, confirming all of their previous actions.


We’re talking about the 2nd and 3rd order effects of things like Hurricane Helene and the Port Strikes, and if anything, how they’re one in the same. These are both attacks against our infrastructure that cripples America and brings it to heel. Convenient, given the fact that the UN just signed the Pact for the Future. Strange that environmental and infrastructure related disasters seemed to spawn right around the same time as well.


If you’ve been listening to the transmission this long, you know what’s going down. You need to be prepared. We’re seeing this administration through feckless ineptitude and willful negligence, causing more problems than we know how to deal with. These intentional disruptions are all designed to set the stage for a centralized and consolidated government structure, perfect for interconnecting with the multipolar world order these globalists are trying to create.


new world order1984globalismscientific dictatorshipglobalizationagenda 2030factions of freedomfreedom factiontechnocracypopulation controlagenda 2050covid1984
