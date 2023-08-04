BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Real [P]resident?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
121 views • 08/04/2023

This Is An Obama Scandal

* Media are covering up for the puppet master, Barry [Barack Obama] Saetoro.

* They are desperate to protect his legacy.

* It’s no longer a question of whether [Bidan] is a foreign agent; everything Joe did had to be approved.

* The only question is: how deeply was Obama involved?

* When Obama left office, he never left DC.

* Everything around him is protected.

* Everything he’s involved in turns into a cover-up — and ‘questions linger’.


Editor’s Note

* The real Joe & Barry are long gone; they and many other bad guys have been replaced with body doubles.

* Evidence is everywhere that (a) the white hats are conducting a sting operation and (b) we are watching a movie with puppeted actors.

* This act is the final mop-up.

* The fog of war is no joke and battle fatigue is real.

* God willing, the operation is nearly complete.


• READ: The Obama Factor


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 4 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v34myo9-the-obama-connection-ep.-2060-08042023.html

