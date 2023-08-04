The Real [P]resident?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
* Media are covering up for the puppet master, Barry [Barack Obama] Saetoro.
* They are desperate to protect his legacy.
* It’s no longer a question of whether [Bidan] is a foreign agent; everything Joe did had to be approved.
* The only question is: how deeply was Obama involved?
* When Obama left office, he never left DC.
* Everything around him is protected.
* Everything he’s involved in turns into a cover-up — and ‘questions linger’.
Editor’s Note
* The real Joe & Barry are long gone; they and many other bad guys have been replaced with body doubles.
* Evidence is everywhere that (a) the white hats are conducting a sting operation and (b) we are watching a movie with puppeted actors.
* This act is the final mop-up.
* The fog of war is no joke and battle fatigue is real.
* God willing, the operation is nearly complete.
• READ: The Obama Factor
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 4 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v34myo9-the-obama-connection-ep.-2060-08042023.html