The Real [P]resident?

This Is An Obama Scandal

* Media are covering up for the puppet master, Barry [Barack Obama] Saetoro.

* They are desperate to protect his legacy.

* It’s no longer a question of whether [Bidan] is a foreign agent; everything Joe did had to be approved.

* The only question is: how deeply was Obama involved?

* When Obama left office, he never left DC.

* Everything around him is protected.

* Everything he’s involved in turns into a cover-up — and ‘questions linger’.





Editor’s Note

* The real Joe & Barry are long gone; they and many other bad guys have been replaced with body doubles.

* Evidence is everywhere that (a) the white hats are conducting a sting operation and (b) we are watching a movie with puppeted actors.

* This act is the final mop-up.

* The fog of war is no joke and battle fatigue is real.

* God willing, the operation is nearly complete.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 4 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v34myo9-the-obama-connection-ep.-2060-08042023.html

