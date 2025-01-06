© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones revealed to be new world order puppet | right-wing media falls for Vegas bomber psyop
0
73 views • 6 months ago
Alex Jones defends Elon Musk's new censorship algorithm on X, melts down after Jake Shields points out he refuses to defend free speech about Jews and Israel | right-wing media falls for deep state psyop that Vegas bomber was about to expose Chinese drone technology | Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Soros and Clinton | Biden discussed bombing Iran nuclear sites before leaving office | Justin Trudeau to resign this week | FDA finds DNA contamination in Pfizer vaccine | Elon Musk summoning the AI demon | Netlfix's "Subservient" showcases AI threat
