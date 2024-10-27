GERMAN TV SAYS THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD - it's all about the resources:

Ukraine [Donbass] is extremely important because it has huge natural resources worth $10-12 trillion, the largest lithium deposits in Europe, huge gas reserves. Why should we give all this to the Russians?

Donetsk Republic (ex-Ukraine) is known for having previously accounted for 20% of Ukraine's GDP, at just 10% of Ukraine's population (mostly Russian heritage.. Cynthia).

The Germans have plundered these territories twice in the last hundred years.

