living Through a Mini IceAge

If the grand solar minimum is on its way in the next 10 years I will have to revamp my prepping arrangements. And that could mean stocking up on seeds many many seeds as I think that will be one of the few things left to eat after they've grown into sprouts. At the moment we are growing sprouts in an old caravan that is very well situated to catch the sun and seeds pop into sprouts rather rapidly in the caravan as it is very warm and the sun streams through the front window. If we're heading into a mini ice age then we will need to rethink how to grow food as we will not be able to grow it outside. And as the rats will over populate and invade the place I'm stocking up on rat traps just in case I need some meat.

