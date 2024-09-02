Conspiracies Exposed by a Retired FBI Chief 09/02/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ted Gunderson was the FBI Bureau Chief for Southern California, supervising over 700 personnel. After retirement, he investigated a triple murder that opened his eyes to cover-ups and conspiracies.
Topics include Pearl Harbor, The Assassinations of Jack and Bobby Kennedy, Ruby Ridge, Waco, No-Trial Incarcerations, No Right to an Attorney, National ID Card, Government Snitches, More Camera Monitoring, Tracking Devices for: People, Cell Phones, and Every Financial Transaction.
