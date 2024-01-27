Preachers Gone MAD! They're antichrists-Jesse Duplantis says JESUS has not come back cause people are not giving enough Money. Pathetic pimps lead masses to a dark jesus/Protect home reject this spell

this is a mirrored video

YAHUSHUA we YOUR children plead YOUR PRECIOUS SHED BLOOD OF PROTECTION over this video exposing these imposters, blemishes from hell like Jesse Duplantis in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S NAME YOUR NAME amen

We are not supposed to run after signs and wonders they follow us who believe in YOU YAHUSHUA our SOON COMING KING





From YAHS Prophecy 23 given by Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu under the ANOINTING OF THE RUACH HA KODESH





"LET MY PEOPLE GO!" A new prophecy is coming forth this day. A warning to the wolves in sheep's clothing that stand in the office of the apostle, prophet, evangelist, pastor and teacher that are out to devour MY sheep to abuse, kill or to maim them, control, deceive, or chase them away. "LET MY PEOPLE GO!" As in the days of Moses, when I spoke to the Evil Pharaoh and I said, "LET MY PEOPLE GO!" So I say unto you this day, to the wolves who pretend to be MINE, but do not even know who I am! Those that pretend to love ME and serve ME and quote MY words, and yet do not even know who I am! I say unto you this day "LET MY PEOPLE GO!"





There are many wolves in sheep's clothing, they are doing miracles and signs and wonders. They are saying they are doing these miracles in MY Name. They are on your television and radio stations and yet I tell you this, it is not by the power of MY RUACH ha KODESH that they do these things. It is by the Power of hell itself. Do not be deceived. Do not be led astray. For the antichrist is going to do this and so much more. Beware MY innocent children. There are those reading this now that won't listen, but later you will remember these words I have spoken. Not all who do signs, wonders and miracles are of ME. There is always a counterfeit, remember that. Satan only counterfeits the genuine anointing and gifts of MY RUACH ha KODESH.





But I command these wolves this day who deceive MY sheep and lead them astray with false doctrines, mind control, mind deception, mind manipulation, lying and deceiving spirits. "LET MY PEOPLE GO!" I am a God that will not be MOCKED any longer.





Also from Prophecy 92

There are Evangelists and Pastors in what you call Mega Churches, consisting of thousands of members. You will know the Evangelists and Pastors, both men and women, who compromise MY Holy Truths and steal MY glory. You will know the Evangelical Prosperity Pimps who live in mansions and are millionaires and look down upon the poor and middle class. Yet, it is the poor and middle class that has made the Evangelical Prosperity Pimps the millionaires they are today. You can call them the EPP’s, for they will be used as your enemies to introduce and lead people to the false Christ, the only begotten son of satan.





Be ye Holy as I am Holy, strive to live Holy, in your mind, and body and walk in the HOLY SPIRIT more than you walk in the flesh and know that legions of Heaven’s Holy Angels fight in your behalf!





*****

Please visit -

https://amightywind.com/home.html

And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:

​https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred

You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:

https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html

Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.

You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994​

You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!

If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc

To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva

https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme





See all Prophecies here

https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html





***

A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Worship & The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html

The False Blue Beam Rapture mocks YAHUSHUA'S Second Coming:

https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html

Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html