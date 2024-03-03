WHATS CRAZY? INFORMATIONAL HYGIENE AND STORYLINES

And why are things like this? Why are we STILL just now figuring all this out? Folks, there's a reason.. I promise you All this is so crazy these days... Sometimes I stop and just take in what we re actually talking about and how absolutely crazy it sounds/is

A necessary part of all this is creating space to be clean and informed... To hear and comprehended... I'ma a world that constantly promotes confusion, money making and narrative driving. Thanks for watching y'all. I hope.everyone is well. [email protected]