PRAYERS FOR WORLD PEACE & WINTER SOLSTICE!

Hello Friends! On today’s Out of this World Radio show on Friday, December 22nd, 2023, I do prayers for world peace, followed by spiritual significance of the Winter Solstice and how we can make this world a better place, in the face of many challenges and obstacles. I hope you can all listen to this positive Christmas show! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Ted, Out of this World Radio www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.