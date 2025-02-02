Owen Shroyer, Mel K, Douglass Mackey Join The Breanna Morello Show

Mel K's book:

https://a.co/d/ieuOlXO





The Mel K Show:





https://rumble.com/c/TheMelKShow





SUPPORT BREANNA and the fight for TRUE journalism: http://SupportBre.com





SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO





► Look and Feel Your BEST with Bresuperfoods.com - Save $120 off retail with code: BRE





► My Pillow - promo code: BRE for up to 66% off - www.mypillow.com/breanna





► Prepare Beef - promo code: BRE - https://fuelprepper.com/





► Redemption Shield - promo code: BRE to save 10% - www.redemptionshield.com





► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap - www.fernvalleysoap.com





Promo Code: BRE





► Dr. Stella Immanuel - promo code: BRE to save 5% - www.drstellamd.com





► Dr. Jason Dean - promo code: BRE to save $20 on first order https://bravetv.store/bre





-------------------------------------------





Follow me on Social Media so we can be best friends





💬 Substack: https://breannamorello.substack.com/





🐦 Twitter: https://x.com/BreannaMorello?s=20





📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/breannamorello/





🧑‍💻 Website: http://breannamorello.com/





🥊 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheBreannaMorelloShow