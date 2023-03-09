Situation Update, Mar 9, 2023 - Chlorine Dioxide Solution demonstration and interview with EPA whistleblower

0:00 Headlines

16:35 Chlorine Dioxide

37:12 Interview with David Lewis





- Doctors find graphene SHEDS from vaccinated people to the unvaccinated

- California allows biological women to be moved to women's prisons as "trans"

- How to make chlorine dioxide solution (CDS) for mere pennies

- CDS is the ultimate off-grid emergency prepping solution

- Can be used to wash vegetables, sanitize surfaces and more

- Health Ranger DRINKS IT on camera

- Stock up on sodium chlorite to be able to make this in an emergency

- Interview with EPA whistleblower and scientist Dr. David Lewis

- Learn how the EPA covers up toxic pollution to protect industry profits

- Dr. Lewis reveals that the element Yttrium is a marker for biosludge





