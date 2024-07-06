BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prof. Dr. Burkhardt about metal parts in Covid vaccines: „Certainly not life prolonging!“
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
210 views • 10 months ago

According to the host of the Reutlingen Pathology Congress, expert Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt, metal parts in vaccines are just as little of a health hazard as a knife stab into the abdomen. In view of the dramatic increase in the number of vaccine victims and deaths in 2021 alone, there should definitely be a public discourse on undeclared ingredients.

