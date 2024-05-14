⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(14 May 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️As a result of active actions, units of the Sever Group of Forces liberated Bugrovatka (Kharkov region) and advanced into the depth of the enemy's defence.

In addition, losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the AFU 23rd Mechanised Brigade and 125th Territorial Defence Brigade near Veseloye, Volchansk, and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 120th Territorial Defence Brigade was repelled near Staritsa (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 135 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and seven motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one Czech-made Vampire MLRS combat vehicle, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, three 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, one Strela-10 SAM combat vehicle, and one German-made Gepard AD system were neutralised.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 43rd Mechanised Brigade, 110th, and 241th territorial defence brigades near Kislovka (Kharkov reg), Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Torskoye (DPR).

Five counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 77th Airmobile Brigade, 21st, 63rd, 116th mechanised brigades were repelled near Makeyevka, Stelmakhovka, Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR), and Sinkovka (Kharkov reg).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 120 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, 79th, 80th air assault brigades, 81st Airmobile Brigade, 92nd Assault Brigade, 54th, 67th, 72nd mechanised brigades, 116th, 119th territorial defence brigs near Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Georgiyevka, Kleshcheyevka, Razdolovka, Novomikhailovka, Paraskoviyevka, and Krasnoye (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 520 UKR troops, 4 motor vehicles, 1 152-mm D-20 howitzer, 2 122-mm D-30 howitzers, 1 Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station, & 1 U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery warfare radar station.

Three AFU field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr GOFs improved the tactical situation, as well as inflicted losses on the enemy & repelled eight counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 71st Jaeger Brigade, 23rd, 24th, 47th, 100th, 110th mechd brigades near Novgorodskoye, Netaylovo, and Solovyovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 405 Ukrainian troops, 3 motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin SPd artill syst, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces captured more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 1st Tank Brigade, 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 108th, and 128th territorial defence brigades near Staromayorskoye, Urozhaynoye, Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Dorozhnyanka (Zaporozhye region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 155 Ukrainian troops, two armoured personnel carriers, five motor vehicles, two Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery systems, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one Strela-10 SAM combat vehicle.

▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 35th Marines Brigade, 103rd, and 121st territorial defence brigades near Tyaginka, Zolotaya Balka (Kherson region), and Kapulovka (Dnepropetrovsk region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 25 Ukrainian troops, 3 motor vehicles, 1 UK-made 155-mm Braveheart SPd artill syst, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer & 1 U.S.-made 105-mm M109 howitzer.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, & Missile Troops & Artillery of the Russian GOFs destroyed 1 production and storage facility for AFU attack UAVs. In addition, strikes were delivered at ammo depots, fuel depots, & aircraft on military airfields, as well as enemy manpower & hardware clusters were engaged in 143 areas. AD units shot down 26 UAVs, 9 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 2 U.S.-made HARM anti-radiation missiles, 3 U.S.-made ATACMS opl-tactical missiles, 43 Czech-made Vampire and Olkha MLRS projectiles.

📊 In total, 596 airplanes and 274 helicopters, 24,046 unmanned aerial vehicles, 521 air defence missile systems, 16,016 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,296 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 9,570 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 21,701 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.