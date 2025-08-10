Yuval Noah Harari says that A.I., combined with biometric sensors in your body, will eventually replace doctors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yuval Noah Harari informed the President of the European Central Bank that artificial intelligence, combined with biometric sensors in your body, will eventually replace doctors.
"You go around 24 hours a day with biometric sensors on or inside your body, and they constantly send information... You are monitored all the time; the information goes to an AI doctor."
