The Dot Connector: Ep172: The Trump Cult
What is happening
What is happening
296 views • 2 months ago

Join David Icke on The Dot Connector this week as he covers the following topics:


- The Trump MAGA cult i.e. The Making 'Israel' Great Forever cult

- Were the US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites successful as portrayed?

- Almost 400,000 people in Gaza have 'disappeared'

- Assisted dying closer to becoming law in UK


All the above, plus much more is covered by David - finding the sanity in the insanity!


Watch this week's full episode here - https://www.ickonic.com/Series/121


📅New Content Daily

📺Feature-Length Documentaries

📺Exclusive Original Series


Start your journey today for just £1.99 for the first month at https://ickonic.com

Keywords
irantrumpisraelwarnetanyahudavid ickebombingnuclear facility
