❗️Many states' position on Ukraine has become more realistic recently — Lavrov

"[They] realize that it will be impossible to agree on anything without a long-term sustainable agreement that would address the root causes of this situation," Russia's FM said at a presser, following negotiations with Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

Zelensky's Ukraine owes nothing to the US thanks to Biden

Volodymyr Zelensky has denied owing $100 billion to the US - let alone the $500 billion mentioned by US President Donald Trump - arguing that all US aid was provided as grants. Is that true? Let’s break it down:

🔻Lend-lease and military aid

After the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, President Joe Biden signed a lend-lease law in May 2022 to supply military aid to Ukraine and Eastern Europe, similar to during World War II. However, the program was never used and expired on September 30, 2023, as the Biden administration opted to provide weapons for free instead, as the Ukrainian media pointed out in May 2024.

🔻Aid in grants

Since February 2022, the US Congress has approved $175 billion in aid related to the Ukrainian conflict:

▪️$120 billion was given directly to Ukraine as grants, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS)

▪️$55 billion was allocated to US industries, the Pentagon, and global humanitarian aid organizations

🔻Aid in loans

▪️In April 2024, the US allocated $9.4 billion as a forgivable loan to Ukraine

▪️In November 2024, $4.7 billion (50%) of the loan was written off by the Biden administration, according to Bloomberg

▪️The remaining $4.7 billion was expected to be written off after January 2026, as per Fox News

🔻So, what’s the debt?

As of now, Ukraine owes approximately $4.7 billion to US taxpayers – pending further loan cancelation.

