“THE SYSTEM WON’T SAVE US. WE MUST”

Fitness icon Jillian Michaels took a bold stand on her podcast, confronting EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and giving voice to the very outrage driving the MAHA movement—regret, betrayal, and the cost of blind trust in broken institutions. As censorship tightens and digital surveillance grows, one truth rings louder than ever: the system won’t save us. ‘We the People,’must.