No Damage Control on the Epstein List

https://youtu.be/m6wcOx-KL9I?si=KRB-iKn7m1oVgDHv





The memo has sparked outrage among President Donald Trump’s fiercest supporters, with Laura Loomer leading the charge against Bondi, demanding the Trump official resign from the DOJ.





“How come Blondi didn’t sign her name to her own memo about the Epstein Files? She needs to resign. This is going to suppress the vote in 2026,” Loomer wrote on X. “The American people and MAGA base will not tolerate being lied to. I hope President Trump fires Pam Blondi if she lacks the SHAME to resign. I called for her resignation the day of Binder Gate.”





Tucker Carlson joined the fray, warning Trump that the memo’s release was a “very dangerous” move that could incite a “revolution.” Carlson called the government’s handling of the Epstein case unprecedented. “That is so crazy. This is like-, this is honestly one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen in my entire life. And I just think it’s very dangerous to play around with this stuff,” Carlson said. “Like, very dangerous. I don’t want a revolution, but if you wanted a revolution this is how you would act.”





On Tuesday, Trump himself brushed off questions about Epstein during an exchange with reporters. “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” Trump said, while taking questions during a Cabinet meeting. “You’re asking – we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things, and are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable. I mean, I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration.”