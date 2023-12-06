BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SHaDoWCa7 sings Hushabye Mountain Lullaby from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Dick Van Dyke)
SHaDoWCa7
SHaDoWCa7
78 views • 12/06/2023

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
SHaDoWCa7's original upload of this song was posted on May 18, 2012.

---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: Hushabye Mountain

A gentle breeze from Hushabye Mountain
Softly blows o'er lullaby bay.
It fills the sails of boats that are waiting--
Waiting to sail your worries away.

It isn't far to Hushabye Mountain
And your boat waits down by the key.
The winds of night so softly are sighing--
Soon they will fly your troubles to sea.

So close your eyes on Hushabye Mountain.
Wave good-bye to cares of the day.
And watch your boat from Hushabye Mountain
Sail far away from lullaby bay.

Stars slowly rise ore' Hushabye Mountain,
With wishes full of dreams and sweet lullabys,
The glistening glow of sparkling fountains,
Waiting for you to visit tonight.

Soft floating wings of horses in flight,
Make melody as they soar through the night,
Reach up and touch their velvetly feathers,
Feathers of gold and silver alight.

Run with the lions their manes full of splendor,
Race on their backs with hearts all a glee.
And when you're done hugging the tigers,
Swim with the friendly fish in the sea.

So close your eyes on Hushabye Mountain.
Wave good-bye to cares of the day.
And watch your boat from Hushabye Mountain
Sail far away from lullaby bay.

Keywords
dreamsmusicrelaxingdisneypeacefulsleepsleepysoothingdreamnightcalmrelaxdreamingbedcover songlullabysweet dreamsbedtimedick van dykesong lyricsdestiny crossshadowca7sleepy timechitty chitty bang bangvan dyke
