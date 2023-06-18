'This is evidence that the FDA is involved in a cover-up', says Peter McCullough, MD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
”There has been unprecedented injuries, disabilities and deaths with these [COVID] vaccines.” “Pfizer [and the FDA] knew about 1,223 deaths within 90 days of their vaccine.” “The lawyer for the FDA wanted to block this information for 55 years. “This is… evidence that the FDA is involved in a drug safety cover-up,” Peter McCullough, MD says on 9 June 2023 at the Pennsylvania Senate “Medical Freedom Panel 2023”. The full testimony is posted here: https://senatormastriano.com/medicalfreedompanel2023/
The quote is from about 49:50 minutes into the video.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News