Are we in the Tribulation & Unwalled Villages?
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Dec 26, 2023


Today Pastor Stan answers some questions about the Tribulation. Has it started? How do we know it will last seven years? What happens during the middle of the Tribulation, and much more!


00:00 - New Ten Commandments

01:50 - The 7 Seals

06:14 - Will the Tribulation last 7 Years?

11:12 - Middle of the Tribulation

16:16 - The War in Heaven

21:26 - Prophecy to Stan and Leslie

24:26 - Unwalled Villages

27:00 - ProphecyClubGold.com

27:38 - Joseph’s Kitchen




