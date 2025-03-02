FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 143:1-2,5-11, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250301

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, and EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD! I am bound to give thanks to You, EL-ELYON always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, The Creator from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

A Prayer of David.

1. My EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD, please, hear my prayer, give ear to my supplications! In Your Faithfulness please, answer me, and in Your Righteousness.

2. Heavenly Father, because of my Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ’s Sacrificial Atonement Death at Calvary, You will not enter into judgment with me, Your redeemed servant, for in Your sight I am now righteous.

5. I remember the days of old; I meditate on all Your Holy Scriptures; I muse on the work of Your Hands.

6. I spread out my hands to You, my YAHWEH, and EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD; my soul continuously longs for You like a thirsty land. Selah

7. You, O LORD, continuously answer my prayers and spiritually protect me; when the Devil attempts to attack my body! You do not hide Your Face from me, because I am covered by my LORD Jesus’ Justification by Faith.

8. As my YAHWEH, please, cause me to continuously hear Your lovingkindness in the morning, for in You do I trust; as my Shepherd, please, cause Your Holy Spirit to help me navigate the Way in which I should walk, for I lift up my soul to You.

9. Please, continue to deliver me, O LORD, from my enemies; in You alone I take Shelter.

10. Please, continue to teach me to do Your Will, for You are my YAHWEH, and EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD; my LORD Jesus Christ and Your Holy Spirit are always Good. Please, continue to lead me in the land of uprightness.

11. Please, renew me, O my Almighty Heavenly Father, for my LORD Jesus Christ’s sake! For His Righteousness’ sake, please, continue to bring my soul out of trouble. Amen!

Thank You my YAHWEH, and EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 143:1-2,5-11 personalized NKJV).

