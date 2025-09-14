RT News - September 14 2025 2PM GMT

September 14, 2025

Warsaw sounds the alarm and scrambles fighter jets over what it claims was a perceived threat from Russian drones, the second alleged incident in just a week. Some though say it's a time for cool heads to prevail. The “Unite the Kingdom” rally descends into violence in London, as police clash with protesters who were demanding a radical rethink of the UK's immigration policy. The alleged killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is taken into custody in the US. An outraged Donald Trump blames the radical left for stirring up hate. Israel claims it did nothing wrong, when it carried out a strike on Qatar in an attempt to wipe out senior Hamas members. Despite global condemnation of the assault on a sovereign state, Washington has remained tight lipped.





