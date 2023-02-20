© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More footage of Biden and Zelensky in Kiev.
The results of today's meeting with Biden will be displayed on the battlefield - Zelensky
Biden said that the United States and allies promised to transfer to Ukraine about 700 tanks, thousands of armored vehicles, more than 2 million artillery shells
Biden left Kiev.