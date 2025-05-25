More & More Poeple are Exposing The High Treasonist Unlawful Australian Government

From killing our chickens and bees and horses to killing us.

Jacquie lets it rip to the criminal corporations masquarading as government in Australia.

Must WATCH to DESTROY these STAR CHAMBER fake COURTS.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-vU-DDwfbwo&t=3189s

Download the Constitution 1901

https://cirnow.com.au/the-commonwealth-of-australia-constitution-act-1900-1/

https://www.facebook.com/greataustralianparty

https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au

Complying with tyrants has a 100% failure rate people, whatever these tyrants say DO THE OPPOSITE...

Obey the Law you dumb arse Traitor F - Wits Australians have had enough of your Corporate Crap.

Get in line or go to PRISON.... Corporate Cops, Courts, Political scum you are all on notice.

Commonwealth of Australia Constitution Act 1900





All State & Federal Governments are unlawful & illegitimate. Stop doing what they say & take them out.

Neither the Federal nor the State Governments are sovereign bodies:

they are legislatures with limited powers, any law which they attempt to pass

in excess of those power is NO LAW AT ALL it is simply a nullity entitled to NO OBEDIENCE...

https://www.knowyourrightsgroup.com.au

Free Download of Original Constitution

https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/Vict/63-64/12/enacted





