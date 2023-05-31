⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1200 (31 May 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(31 May 2023)





Part I





💥 On May 29, as a result of a high-precision strike launched by the Russian Aerospace Forces against a military berth in the port of Odessa, the last of the Ukrainian warships, Yuri Olefirenko, was destroyed.





◽️ In Kupyansk direction, assault detachments, Operational-Tactical aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Zapad Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Tabayevka, Molchanovo, Novomlynsk, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novoselovskoye and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ Three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been disabled close to Timkovka, Sinkovka, and Kotlyarovka. Up to 70 Ukrainian personnel, two armoured vehicles, and four pick-up trucks were neutralised.





◽️ Moreover, ammunition depots of the 60th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed close to Liptsy and Sinelnikovo (Kharkov region).





◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the enemy close to Makeevka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Torskoye, Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and the Serevryansky forestry.





◽️ Over 50 Ukrainian personnel, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, two D-20 howitzers, one D-30 howitzer, and one Grad MLRS system the enemy has lost in this direction.





◽️ In the Donetsk direction, the fiercest hostilities are taking place near Avdeevka.





◽️ In the course of active operations by assault detachments of the 1st Army Corps supported by aviation, artillery fire, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Yug Group of Forces, the enemy was dislodged from occupied positions in a number of areas near the settlements of Krasnogorovka and Yasinovataya (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation launched strikes to engage AFU units near Avdeevka and Khimik. In addition, a warehouse of rocket and artillery weapons of the 110th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been obliterated.





◽️ The 5th Motorised Rifle Brigade and the Akhmat Special Forces Detachment are carrying out successful offensives in Maryinka direction.





◽️ In this direction, the enemy has suffered losses of over 200 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, one D-30 howitzer, and two Grad MLRS vehicles during the day.





◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the AFU units close to Velikaya Novosyolka, Pavlovka, Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Malinovka (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ Up to 185 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, and four motor vehicles have been eliminated in this direction during the day. Moreover, ammunition depots of the 65th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were wiped out close to Preobrazhenka and Chervonaya Krinitsa (Zaporozhye region).

Part II

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles have been destroyed.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 103 AFU artillery units, manpower and hardware in 149 areas during the day.





◽️ Moreover, a command post of the 33rd Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed close to Trudovoye (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ A command and observation post of the 'Skala' assault battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was eliminated close to Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Air defence forces have intercepted 12 HIMARS MLRS projectiles and one Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile during the day.





◽️ Moreover, 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Verkhnekamenka, Zaliman (Lugansk People's Republic), and Pokrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 429 airplanes and 235 helicopters, 4,390 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 air defence missile systems, 9,345 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,103 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,946 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 10,574 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.