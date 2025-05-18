BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
No longer an MP, what's Andrew up to?
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
98 views • 4 months ago

I catch up with Andrew Bridgen now that he is a freeman and no longer an MP, but he is as busy as ever. If you can help him out with some storage, let me know!

----------

The Vobes Forum: https://vobes-forum.boards.net/

Ways to support the Richard Vobes channel:

You can make donations of precious metals to a value of your choice via Bleyer Bullion, using the following link: https://tinyurl.com/mteaswew

You can donate via PayPal https://www.paypal.me/RichardVobes

Other ways to help.

Buy Clive De Carle supplements: https://tinyurl.com/5n88488w

Buy Shungite: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/497

Buy gold or silver from Bleyer Bullion. New customer save £10 on orders using voucher code VOBES10 at checkout, when spending £250 or more. Bleyer donate £10 to the channel every time to support me each time this is used.

Huge thanks to Black Cat Computers for hosting and running my website: https://black-cat-computers.com/

Mirrored - Richard Vobes

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
interviewupdateandrew bridgenrichard vobes
