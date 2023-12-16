Create New Account
My Eyes! Jill Biden's Bizarre Christmas Video; Satanic Statue Taken Down in Iowa Capitol 12/15/23
Resistance Chicks
1351 Subscribers
47 views
Published 2 months ago

Weekly News Report- The Hunger Games: Freaky Nutcracker Edition was recently released by First Lady Jill and is causing quite a stir. Contrasting the odd tap dance presentation with Melania's Christmas decorations in the White House will leave you longing for days gone by. A Christian former military officer beheaded a statue of a Baphomet that was in the Iowa state Capitol. All of that & much more in This Week’s Top News Stories! Watch!!!👇👇👇

https://www.resistancechicks.com/jills-bizarre-christmas/


epoch timesjanuary 6j6luke coffeejill biden christmaswhitehouse christmas

