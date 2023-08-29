Part 3: The Coup The Misunderstood Secret

What does a successful coup mean for a society? It means those loyal, pledged, & voting for REPRESENTATIVEs of the coup members are living under a totally alternative reality or Time-line which is set on a degenerating & increasingly corrupt scale! This means THEY are cut-off from those who have separated from this BEASTly coup-cult & THEY can no longer have access to a life within the [secret from THEM] advancing Break-Away Civilizations.Is there any way to combine the 2 again? IT must first be formally recognized: There are 2 different classes of people: 1.) US Citizens/commercial jurisdiction 'persons' (debtors/those maintaining a credit-base System of endless IOUs) & 2.) Sovereigns [on the land] -Those who are asset-based.

https://www.rt.com/news/579867-un-debt-developing-world/

http://annavonreitz.com/civilianmilitary.pdf

Currently, the U.S. Military is mercenary (as they are paid by SERCO a British Multinational Corporation) and has been since the Time of the American Civil War (Itself a mercenary conflict supported on both sides by Great Britain's Central Banks.). When SERCO's charter is pulled, the U.S. Military may again be paid by The States Assembly and return to its roots of protecting the Constitution & People of America.

http://annavonreitz.com/serco.pdf

So, this is how it is: Relative to the successful coup members (CIA + their corporate Elite buddies in crime), the gullible enslaved love-worshipping General Public are mere subjects which have been 'graded' & organized under an animal "Farm"* that are not allowed in on The Secrets and are fed B.S. in order to allow their body & soul energies to be harvested/sacrificed at will of their said legal-SPELL-casting owners.

* This is why the slang-term/word for the CIA is: "The Farm!"





According to an earlier addition of New York City's Dun & Bradstreet Lori Lane owns County of Pinal, Inc., PLUS all who are assumed pledged to IT. This is legally identical to the Board of Governors of the FED, a few more Central Bankers & their various Agents-Forums, BlackRock, Vanguard, & State Street owning the US INC. & you, unless you have recorded yourself to be lawfully sovereign or are a Citizen of one of the BRICS Alliance nations.

I hate to be the first one to break this news to you. But legally, that is the way the NWO/One World Order or The Cabal & associates** sees IT. Don't believe me? Sadly, according to The CODE, THAT's THE WAY IT IS!

Understand THIS, and you understand THE Incorporated WORLD of the lawyer's 2-dimensional "paper" contract. This is probably one of the most important magically SPELLed secrets ever to be revealed.

** According to the Successful Coup Families' descendants.

http://annavonreitz.com/vaticantripupdate.pdf

Unfortunately, extremely few people have knowledge of the above printed words.

trustmeitwasnecessary.pdf (annavonreitz.com)



There is mounting evidence now that the owners of the Animal Farm have begun culling/depopulating their claimed PATENTED herd.





In other words, to succeed we must NOT follow future various numerous deceptive-errored-degenerating TimeLines (like that of the part-A.I. Grays); we must retrace the singular-true straight & narrow TimeLine of our graduate [no longer reincarnating] Forefathers!

endfraud.pdf (annavonreitz.com)

monetaryone.pdf (annavonreitz.com) - ORDER No 019 :: Sovereign Global Treasury Monetary One and gold bullion Depository (ruskazna.su)