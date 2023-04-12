© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/how-sweden-got-covid-right/
The data is in, and it suggests that government lockdowns killed people.
Sweden led the world with the sanest, evidence-based response to the
pandemic maximizing freedoms for its citizens while minimizing the
litany of harms.